Kate Middleton's finding protection in Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte is reportedly starting to turn into a protective role model for her mother Kate Middleton, as she battles cancer.

Insight into the transforming bond has been shared by royal commentator and expert Ingrid Seward.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent interviews with Hello! Magazine.

During that time she admitted that Princess Charlotte has taken to caring very deeply for her mother Kate Middleton.

The protective nature she’s been showing has also been brought to light.

Ms Seward said, “I think that Charlotte is really taking care of her mum.”

“It was quite sweet the way she stood in front of her [during the parade] and they kept chatting,” the expert also noted because “Charlotte seems to be very full of admiration for her mother, which I think is a lovely thing, too.”

Later on into the conversation she also highlighted the growing closeness in their bond as well and said, “Kate and Charlotte are great friends and I think to Kate, their bond is very precious.”

“The mother-daughter relationship is obviously particularly important to Kate because she has such a close relationship with her own mother, Carole Middleton.”