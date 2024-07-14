 
Prince William releases meaningful statement ahead of Kate Middleton's appearance

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton will attend the Wimbledon men’s singles final

July 14, 2024

Prince William has issued a meaningful statement as Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is preparing to make her second public appearance at Wimbledon on Sunday.

The future king took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and issued the statement ahead of the Euro 2024 final between England and Spain in Berlin.

Prince William, who is the President of the Football Association, will be travelling to Berlin today. He has closely supported England throughout the tournament.

In his statement, the Prince of Wales urged Southgate and his squad to "show the world what they are made of" and cement their place in the history books.

He tweeted: "We are so proud of you all England, just one last push to finish the job!

"Go out there and show the world what you’re made of. We believe. W."

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton is set to attend the Wimbledon men’s singles final, while Prince William will be in Berlin to support England for their EURO 2024 final against Spain.

