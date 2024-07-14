Katy Perry explains concept behind 'overplaying' 'Woman's World'

 
Katy Perry released her latest song, 'Woman's World' on July 11, 2024

Web Desk

July 14, 2024

Katy Perry just revealed the creative process behind her latest song, Woman’s World.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the 39-year-old songstress gave insights to her followers, into the behind-the-scenes of the music video for her latest song, that was released on July 11, 2024.

As Perry wore a Rosie the Riveter-inspired red scarf in her hair, she could be heard explaining the concept behind her musical project while she was surrounded by her dancers, who wore similar themed outfits.

She playfully said some female empowerment phrase to the camera such as, "Girlboss s***," "You go girl!" and "You were born to shine!"

She then went ahead to describe the meaning behind Woman’s World, saying, "We're kind of just having fun, being a bit sarcastic with it.”

The Firework singer continued, "It's very slapstick and very on the nose."

Katy Perry then went on to state that during the first set of the music video, that she and her dancers shared for the music video scene, their characters were pretense.

"We're not about the male gaze, but we really are about the male gaze," she said, "And we're really overplaying it." 

