Prince Harry's childish attachment to Buckingham Palace brandished

Prince Harry has just been ridiculed for his umbilical links to Buckingham Palace and its walls.



Royal commentator Richard Kay issued these comments in response to Prince Harry’s most recent attendance at the Pat Tillman award show where he walked home with an accolade for his work on the Invictus Games.

In the eyes of the expert however, Prince Harry seems more lost than anything.

Mr Kay shared his thoughts and sentiments on the matter during one of his most recent interviews with the outlet.

The conversation began with the expert telling the Palace Confidential podcast, “It kind of feels like it's been that way for the last four years”.

Because “I mean he wanted to break away, he did break away, he turned his back on service, but he's sort of umbilically linked if you like still to that same cause because he needs to validate himself,” the expert noted.

“Also it seems to me the one way he can validate himself is through his military links and no one is criticizing those.”

“He was a brave soldier, he did two tours in Afghanistan, but nevertheless the constant reminder of his military connection grates with a lot of people who can’t get over the fact he chose financial gain and a break from royal tradition ahead of service.”

These comments follow a similar sentiment that was just issued by a palace insider as well.

According to the same insider, , “Megxit was one thing — an easy thing to apologize for at some point, but the Oprah sit-down, the documentary and the book — Harry's life as a royal is completely finished.”