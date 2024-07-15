 
King Charles breaks silence on Donald Trump assassination attempt

Buckingham Palace has declined to give details about the content of King Charles letter to Donald Trump

July 15, 2024

King Charles has reacted to Donald Trump assassination attempt and privately wrote to the former US president after the incident.

Royal expert Cameron Walker has claimed that King Charles wrote privately to Donald Trump on Sunday following the attempt on the former President’s life.

He tweeted, “Buckingham Palace declined to give details about the contents of letter, but it is understood to have been a similar message to that of the Prime Minister.”

Walker tweeted, “The message was delivered via the UK embassy in Washington DC.”

Earlier, Sir Keir Starmer condemned the violence, expressed his condolences for the victims and their families, and wished the former president and those injured a quick recovery.

Another royal expert Roya Nikkhah also made similar claims, saying “The King has written privately to Donald Trump following the attempt on his life at the weekend, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. The letter was delivered to the former president via the US embassy.”

Donald Trump was hit in the ear in an assassination attempt by a gunman at a campaign rally Saturday, in a chaotic and shocking incident ahead of the US presidential election.

