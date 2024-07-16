Natalie Portman talks working in 'Lady in the Lake'

Natalie Portman recently opened up about her new show, Lady in the Lake in Baltimore.



The actress recently sat down for a candid chat on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, where she talked about the cuisines she could not try while filming the TV series in Maryland.

She explained, "I'm vegan so I couldn't try the crabcakes and that's the thing there.”

“But they do have vegan crabcakes at all the vegan restaurants, which is very exciting. They use like jackfruit or heart of palm, some substitute crab-esque (alternative)," she also added.

For those unversed, the series, slated to release on 19th July 2024, is based on a novel of the same by Laura Lippman.

The synopsis of the thriller show reads as, “In 1960s Baltimore, an investigative journalist working on an unsolved murder clashes with a woman working to advance the agenda of the city's black community.”

“The protagonist ditches her doting husband and big Pikesville home to pursue a career as a newspaper reporter,” it also mentions.

The premise’s cast includes Natalie Portman, Mikey Madison, Sean Ringgold, Moses Ingram, Y'lan Noel, Noah Jupe, Mike Epps and Brett Gelman.