BTS' Suga's ‘D-DAY’ re-enters Billboard 200

BTS’ Suga’s first official solo album has re-entered the Billboard 200, after a year of its initial release.



Billboard announced that D-Day, Suga’s solo album album which was released last year, had re-entered its Top 200 Albums chart.



Following its recent release on vinyl, D-DAY re-entered the chart at No. 169, marking its sixth non-consecutive week on the chart.



The album initially debuted at no. 2 when it was released on April 21 2023, tying the record for the highest ranking ever achieved by a Korean solo artist.

In addition to re-entering the chart, the solo album also debuted at no. 2 on Billboard’s Vinyl Albums chart this week.

The album also re-entered Billboard’s World Albums chart at no. 3, the Top Album Sales chart at no. 7, and the Top Current Album Sales chart at no 8.

Meanwhile, the South Korean rapper re-entered Billboard’s Artist 100 under the name Agust D, marking his seventh week on the chart as Agust D and his eighth overall.

Talking about his return from mandatory military service, he will be discharged from the services in June 2025.



It is mandatory for every South Korean man to enlist in military service for 18 to 21 months.

