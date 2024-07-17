 
Geo News

BTS' Suga's ‘D-DAY' re-enters Billboard 200

'D-Day' is the debut studio album by Suga which was released on April 21, 2023

By
Web Desk

July 17, 2024

BTS Sugas ‘D-DAY’ re-enters Billboard 200
BTS' Suga's ‘D-DAY’ re-enters Billboard 200

BTS’ Suga’s first official solo album has re-entered the Billboard 200, after a year of its initial release.

Billboard announced that D-Day, Suga’s solo album album which was released last year, had re-entered its Top 200 Albums chart.

Following its recent release on vinyl, D-DAY re-entered the chart at No. 169, marking its sixth non-consecutive week on the chart.

The album initially debuted at no. 2 when it was released on April 21 2023, tying the record for the highest ranking ever achieved by a Korean solo artist.

In addition to re-entering the chart, the solo album also debuted at no. 2 on Billboard’s Vinyl Albums chart this week.

The album also re-entered Billboard’s World Albums chart at no. 3, the Top Album Sales chart at no. 7, and the Top Current Album Sales chart at no 8.

Meanwhile, the South Korean rapper re-entered Billboard’s Artist 100 under the name Agust D, marking his seventh week on the chart as Agust D and his eighth overall.

Talking about his return from mandatory military service, he will be discharged from the services in June 2025. 

It is mandatory for every South Korean man to enlist in military service for 18 to 21 months.

Elizabeth Gillies recalls reevaluating 'Victorious' with Ariana Grande
Elizabeth Gillies recalls reevaluating 'Victorious' with Ariana Grande
Prince William leaves Kate Middleton pretty 'disappointed' video
Prince William leaves Kate Middleton pretty 'disappointed'
Ed Sheeran becomes UK's undisputed king of streaming
Ed Sheeran becomes UK's undisputed king of streaming
King Charles makes history with rare royal title
King Charles makes history with rare royal title
Hugh Jackman appears with pinky injury while promoting 'Deadpool & Wolverine' video
Hugh Jackman appears with pinky injury while promoting 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Rachel Zelger turns heads in NYC with chic shopping ensemble
Rachel Zelger turns heads in NYC with chic shopping ensemble
'Strictly' third pro dancer identified as 'person of interest' amid abuse allegations
'Strictly' third pro dancer identified as 'person of interest' amid abuse allegations
Kate Middleton hints at returning to royal duties video
Kate Middleton hints at returning to royal duties