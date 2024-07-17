Kerry Washington praises John Stamos' hilarious performance in ‘UnPrisoned'

'Full House' star John Stamos joined Kerry Washington in season 2 of 'UnPrisoned'

Kerry Washington got to witness Full House star John Stamos’ comic genius while filming the second season of UnPrisoned.

The Hulu comedy guest stars Stamos as a bestselling author, reality star and self-proclaimed “family radical healing coach” named Murphy, who’s going to help the Alexander family deal with their issues in moments that are aimed to be heart wrenching yet comical.

“He's so quirky. He's like a very non-traditional therapist, healer kind of person,” Washington teased of the new character. “John obviously is a comic genius, and so to be able to work with him, it just adds so much life to the show, and it's really fun to have him be part of the UnPrisoned family.”

Washington plays relationship therapist Paige in the hit comedy, while Delroy Lindo plays her father, who gets out of prison and moves in with her and her son Finn (Faly Rakotohavana).

“It’s hilarious, all three of them together,” Washington added, “We’re feeling thrilled that we get to see this family on the stage of their next adventure of learning to love each other and live together.”

Sharing more about Stamos’ performance as Murphy and the family therapy scenes, Lindo said: “He got aboard what we were all doing and just became a part of it and contributed hopefully to scenes that are … funny, poignant, heart-wrenching.”

“He made me break every scene. I could not keep a straight face working with that guy,” he added.

UnPrisoned returned with its second season on July 17.