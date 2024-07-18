 
Geo News

Schumer tells Biden he should end re-election bid

Democrats have been worried about the 81-year-old incumbent's ability to beat Republican challenger Trump

By
Reuters

July 18, 2024

US President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer greet guests during an event. — AFP/File
US President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer greet guests during an event. — AFP/File 

WASHINGTON: In a major development, US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told President Joe Biden in a meeting on Saturday it would be better for the country and their party if he ended his re-election campaign, ABC News reported on Wednesday.

US House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has expressed similar views directly to Biden, the news agency reported, citing a source familiar with the conversation.

In a statement, Schumer's office called the report "idle speculation" and said Schumer "conveyed the views of his caucus directly to President Biden on Saturday."

Jeffries' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Earlier on Wednesday, Democratic US Representative Adam Schiff became the 20th congressional Democrat to publicly call for Biden to drop out of the race.

Democrats have been worried about the 81-year-old incumbent's ability to beat Republican challenger Trump and serve another four years in office after Biden's halting June 27 debate performance.

