WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo shares playful moment with daughter by the beach

This combination of images shows stills from a video showing Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo and his daughter, Bella Esmeralda. — Instagram/@cristiano

Cristiano Ronaldo is spending some much-needed time off with family following a devastating exit from the Euros 2024 after Portugal was defeated by France in the quarterfinals round.

Despite the loss, the 39-year-old Al Nassr striker seems to be having fun with his partner Georgia Rodriguez and his children on a beachy getaway.

He even shared his silly side with fans as he posted a video on social media in which he can be seen playing with his two-year-old daughter, Bella Esmeralda.

Ronaldo posted the video on his Instagram, which he captioned: "Daddy loves you, Mommy loves you."

The five-time Ballon d'Or award winner was seen consoling teammate Pepe after Portugal's defeat



Taking to X after the exit, the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner wrote: "We wanted more. We deserved more. For us. For each one of you. For Portugal. We are grateful for everything you have given us and for everything we have achieved so far.

"On and off the field, I am sure that this legacy will be honored and will continue to be built."

Portugal's defeat to France was Ronaldo's 212th cap, and the attacker has scored 130 goals for his country.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star has played for Portugal in six Euros and four World Cups. He helped Portugal reach the 2004 and 2016 Euros, winning the latter.

In the 2022 World Cup, he became the first and only male player to score in five consecutive editions of the tournament with eight goals.