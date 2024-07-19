 
Geo News

Trump's hashmoji ‘#MAGA' soars on X following Elon Musk's endorsement

Entering #MAGA in search box will bring American flags falling from top of the search page

By
Web Desk
|

July 19, 2024

Elon Musk (R) is supporting Donald Trump in the forthcoming elections — Reuters/File
Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, now has two hashtags for Donald Trump after Elon Musk’s endorsement of the former president following his survival from the assassination attempt at a rally on Saturday.

The two hashtags #MAGA and #Trump2024 are used, which appear with small photos of the Republican candidate raising his fist in the air and the flag of America. #MAGA is the No. 1 trending hashtag on the platform as of Thursday evening.

Additionally, typing #MAGA in the search box will bring American flags falling from the top of the search page.

Nevertheless, the hashtag used for the Democratic candidate, #Biden2024, does not possess such branded features.

These hashtags, also called ‘hashmojis’ by X, have been very impactful and were used by advertisers to promote events, products, and brands, usually lasting for 24 hours once they’re enabled.

Meanwhile, Forbes query about whether the Trump-themed hashtags were purchased by his campaign or were added without their intervention is yet to be confirmed.

Moreover, the cost of using these hashmojis on the application is not listed on the X’s branded features page.

Earlier on Saturday, following the failed assassination attempt on the 45th president, Musk posted on X, “I fully endorse President Trump.” The billionaire has also donated to a pro-Trump super PAC known as America PAC to support the candidate in the forthcoming elections. 

