Harry Styles flirting with married musician: Source

Harry Styles is reportedly flirting with another musician after parting ways with Taylor Russel

July 19, 2024

Harry Styles reportedly enjoys the company of co-musician Shania Twain.

As per a new report of Life & Style, the Adore You hitmaker is already “in awe of Shania.”

The insider continued to reveal, “Obviously she’s a very happily married woman and he’s respectful of that, but he can’t help but flirt with her.”

“Shania is also very taken with Harry and says he’s a lovely and talented young man who deserves all the success he’s had,” the source added.

They even stated that the musician duo has a number of shared interests other than their love for making music.

The source also mentioned, “They talk a lot more than people realize about everything from songwriting to fashion, and they even give each other career advice,” and noted, “They want to collaborate more, not just the odd gig.”

For those unversed, Shania Twain is married with her second husband Frédéric Thiébaud, with whom she tied the knot in 2011, whereas Harry Styles is currently single after parting ways with Taylor Russel in May 2024.

“There’s a real spark between them when it comes to the way they see music and life in general and Harry always talks about how stunning and sweet she is. He fully admits that he’d love to find someone like her and if she ever became single, he’d kill for a chance with her,” the insider claimed in conclusion. 

