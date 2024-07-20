Google to remove low-quality apps from Play Store in major security overhaul

Google is making efforts to enhance the security by deleting malicious apps from Play Store. —Samsung

Google is set to make Android as secure as possible with its particular focus on app safety.

Despite its existing security features, like Google Play Protect, the problem of dangerous apps on the Play Store persists. As a result, Google recently announced that it will clean up the Play Store in six weeks.

In a significant move to enhance app safety and user experience, the internet giant is updating its Spam and Minimum Functionality policy, targeting apps that fail to meet elevated standards for functionality and user experience.

"We’re updating the Spam and Minimum Functionality policy to ensure apps meet uplifted standards for the Play catalogue and engage users through quality functionality and content user experiences," Google said of the changes.

This includes apps that are static without specific functionalities or those that have one basic feature, like displaying a single image or wallpaper. Millions of such apps exist on the Play Store, and many users likely have some on their phones.

Additionally, the upcoming purge is anticipated to affect popular apps with millions of installs.

Previously, Google required apps to provide a "stable, engaging, and responsive user experience".

However, it is now working on the longstanding security concerns where Android has historically trailed behind Apple’s iPhone.

Considering the fact that all apps listed on the Play Store or App Store are not free of malware, there are apps on the Google Play Store that target the user’s bank account details.

Along with these features, the tech giant is also working to remove third-party code from known malware sources.

Nevertheless, the developers have six weeks in hand to adopt these new security regulations.