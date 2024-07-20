Joe Biden discontent with Barack Obama's lack of support for election candidacy

Former President of the US Barack Obama (left) and President Joe Biden at the 25th anniversary of the White House initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanics at the White House on October 15, 2015, in Washington DC —Reuters

United States President Joe Biden and former president and Democrat Barack Obama are undergoing a rift over the latter's suggestion that the former should drop out of the race for upcoming presidential election and pave the way for another candidate.



Biden has been adamant about continuing his election campaign despite overgrowing apprehension of his fellow Democrats, including Obama and Nancy Pelosi due to his deteriorating health and ability to serve another four-year term.

The concerns of the Democratic Party are not baseless after the president's disastrous debate display against former president Donald Trump, who is also running for the presidential election, late in June.

Other public appearances have also hindered Biden’s case including calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “President Putin”, who is Russia’s president, while the two countries remain at war — and referencing himself as a “black woman.”

These instances have caused worry in the Democratic camp as well as the general public and former president Obama. Although he has not publicly offered support of his former vice president, it is reported that he is also advocating for a new Democratic candidate for the presidential election in November.

Meanwhile, Biden has been tested positive with COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine. The reports of the president contracting the virus came on Wednesday, just a day prior he had stated that only a medical issue would cause him to rethink his decision to run in the race.

Although in isolation, Biden has reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over Obama’s lack of support after serving as his vice president for two terms in office.

It would be a difficult process to oust Biden from the race but it can be done as Democrats are already lining up possible candidates, with reports coming out that the party members are in support of Vice President Kamala Harris to take over the campaign.