Latto expresses opinion over 'GOAT' Drake, Kendrick Lamar beef

Latto just presented her take on the Drake, Kendrick Lamar rap beef!

In her latest interview with Billboard, she admitted how she actually liked the content of the feud that occurred between the two rappers.

“I ain’t going to lie: I liked it! I liked the back-and-forth," the Big Energy hit-maker stated, adding, "I thought it was healthy for the culture. It just felt nostalgic. I don’t think our generation has even seen a rivalry like that. I f***** with it."

Latto continued, "I feel like it’s two n***** that’s killing this s***, and they both so talented, and they both on they high horse flexing their talent and capabilities.”

Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s infamous feud spans across multiple diss tracks, taking digs at one another, that includes Push Ups, Family Matters and Taylor Made Freestyle by the God’s Plan hit-maker.

While Lamar has diss tracks Euphoria, Meet the Grahams, 6:16 in L.A. and others to his name.

In Latto’s opinion, she told the outlet, that to her, "They both still that n*****, they both still the GOAT. That s*** fye for the culture, bruh,” as she addressed the beef, that his been simmered down from Drake’s end.