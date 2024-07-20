 
Geo News

Latto expresses opinion over 'GOAT' Drake, Kendrick Lamar beef

Latto talked about the Drake, Kendrick Lamar beef and revealed what she thought about the whole scenario

By
Web Desk
|

July 20, 2024

Latto expresses opinion over GOAT Drake, Kendrick Lamar beef
Latto expresses opinion over 'GOAT' Drake, Kendrick Lamar beef

Latto just presented her take on the Drake, Kendrick Lamar rap beef!

In her latest interview with Billboard, she admitted how she actually liked the content of the feud that occurred between the two rappers.

“I ain’t going to lie: I liked it! I liked the back-and-forth," the Big Energy hit-maker stated, adding, "I thought it was healthy for the culture. It just felt nostalgic. I don’t think our generation has even seen a rivalry like that. I f***** with it."

Latto continued, "I feel like it’s two n***** that’s killing this s***, and they both so talented, and they both on they high horse flexing their talent and capabilities.”

Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s infamous feud spans across multiple diss tracks, taking digs at one another, that includes Push Ups, Family Matters and Taylor Made Freestyle by the God’s Plan hit-maker.

While Lamar has diss tracks Euphoria, Meet the Grahams, 6:16 in L.A. and others to his name.

In Latto’s opinion, she told the outlet, that to her, "They both still that n*****, they both still the GOAT. That s*** fye for the culture, bruh,” as she addressed the beef, that his been simmered down from Drake’s end.

Halle Berry thanks 'Catwoman' for her newfound Cat love
Halle Berry thanks 'Catwoman' for her newfound Cat love
Anne Hathaway giving Disney tough time for Devil Wears Prada return: Report
Anne Hathaway giving Disney tough time for Devil Wears Prada return: Report
‘Cobra Kai' stars William Zabka, Ralph Macchio proud of grueling karate training video
‘Cobra Kai' stars William Zabka, Ralph Macchio proud of grueling karate training
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's shocking move to save their marriage
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's shocking move to save their marriage
Kim Kardashian boosts ego after partying with Drake, Tom Brady: Source video
Kim Kardashian boosts ego after partying with Drake, Tom Brady: Source
Selena Gomez reflects on her 'best era' as 32nd birthday nears
Selena Gomez reflects on her 'best era' as 32nd birthday nears
Armie Hammer reveals the truth about Robert Downey Jr.'s rehab support
Armie Hammer reveals the truth about Robert Downey Jr.'s rehab support
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer gets emotional as he shares tragic news
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer gets emotional as he shares tragic news