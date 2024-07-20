Photo: Miley Cyrus using 'secret weapon' to replace Katy Perry: Report

Miley Cyrus will reportedly take Katy Perry’s spot on American Idol.

However, a new report of Life & Style established that giving this position to the Grammy-winning songstress might not be the best bargain for Disney and ABC.

An insider recently revealed to the outlet, “The big issue hanging over Katy’s mostly successful run on Idol has been the enormous paycheck she managed to negotiate from the start of her judging term that only increased incrementally in the years since.”

They even referred to Katy’s latest release, Woman’s World and added, “With Katy finally getting back to making music full-time, Disney and ABC are looking to replace her with just as famous a name at a somewhat discounted price.”

However, the insider pointed out, “Nobody expects Miley to do this cheaply, but nobody at the network wants to pay Katy prices for Katy’s replacement.”

“The show absolutely has to get a little bit cheaper no matter who joins the cast because the ratings are slowly declining. That’s just the fact of the matter,” the source also claimed.

In addition to this, the source declared that Miley’s vast fanbase can help the show to regain its popularity as “her fans actually show up to watch her on these shows.”

“That’s really her secret weapon in extracting a big fee from Disney and ABC,” the source continued.

Conclusively, the insider noted, “Miley’s been in this situation before and she knows how to make it work in her favor. The only thing that’s keeping the two sides apart at the moment is Miley’s fee, but she is absolutely the first choice to replace Katy in this franchise.”