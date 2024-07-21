Pakistan overpower Nepal to secure first victory in Women's Asia Cup

Muneeba Ali (left) and Gul Feroza. — PCB

Pakistan won their first match of the 2024 Women's Asia Cup against Nepal by 9 wickets at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday.



The Girls in Green successfully chased down the total in 11.5 overs with excellent batting from Gul Feroza and Muneeba Ali who had a 105-run opening stand.

It was the first T20I half-century from Feroza who scored 35-ball 57 with the help of 10 fours while Muneeba remained not out with 34-ball 46, hitting eight fours.

Pakistan earlier won the toss and opted to bowl first. The bowlers took the Nepal batters under pressure from the very outset as Fatima Sana dismissed Samjhana Khadka (4) in the first over.

Sita Rana Magar and Kabita Kunwar managed to remain on the crease however, their stay was cut short when Nepal saw the loss of a wicket in the fifth over. Sadia Iqbal sent Kunwar (13) and skipper Indu Barma (0) back to the pavilion.

Nepal's run-getting pace went down after Rubina Chhetry departed in the 10th over. Meantime, Sita fell in the 15th over after scoring 30-ball 26.

Later, Kabita Joshi and Puja Mahato took the total to 108 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs.

Kabita remained unbeaten on 23-ball 31 with the help of three fours and a six. Mahato made a valuable 25.

Sadia Iqbal finished with figures of 2/19.

Meanwhile, in another Group A match, India extended their winning streak with a 78-run victory over the UAE.

After choosing to bat first, India amassed a total of 201/5 in 20 overs. Opener Smriti Mandhana was the first to be dismissed. She was out for 13 off 9 balls, caught by Kavisha Egodage, leaving India at 23/1.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was India's top scorer, making 66 off 47 balls before being run out. She appeared completely in control, hitting seven fours and a six during her innings.

Wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh remained unbeaten on 64 off 29 balls, including 12 boundaries and five consecutive fours in the final over of the innings. She was named Player of the Match.

The Girls in Blue restricted the UAE to 123/7 in 20 overs, winning the match by 78 runs. Deepti Sharma (2/23) led the bowling attack.