Did 'The Simpsons' envision Kamala Harris's future two decades ago?

This combination of images shows US Vice President Kamala Harris (left) and "The Simpsons" character Lisa Simpson. — X/@kirawontmiss

The popular American animated TV series, "The Simpsons," are back with yet another mind-boggling prediction from two decades ago about the events after United States President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the presidential race on Sunday.

Soon after announcing his withdrawal, the 81-year-old president endorsed the 59-year-old US Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate.

This means that the country could get its first Asian black woman as president if Harris wins.

After the sudden change in Biden’s plans, netizens rushed to social media platform X to share a similar prediction made in the 17th episode of the 11th series of The Simpsons in March 2000.

The episode features the cartoon character "Lisa Simpson" as the president of the US and, eerily enough, she was also dressed in a pantsuit and pearls just like Harris.

A screenshot from the 17th episode of the 11th series of The Simpsons in March 2000 showing character Lisa Simpson as US president. — X/@BerwickJeff.

As the US president in the episode, Lisa discusses inheriting "quite a budget crunch from president Trump", which has made the country "broke".

Netizens have speculated a possibility for yet another prediction by The Simpsons coming true and Harris potentially winning the election this time to become the first Asian black woman to serve as the president of the country.

The animated series are famous for its predictions about important world events that have often come true.

Similarly, many people on social media claimed that The Simpsons had already predicted the recent attack on Donald Trump.

Several posts by users on X show a cartoon character resembling Trump giving a speech and then the scene after an accident.