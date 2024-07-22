 
Kylie Jenner takes on Italy with her babies Stormi and Aire

Kylie Jenner enjoys vacation with her children in Venice, Italy

Web Desk
July 22, 2024

Kylie Jenner is having the best time of her life with her children in Venice, Italy as she take it to Instagram while showcasing herself and her kids.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared two new snaps of her daughter Stormi and son Aire during their vacation in Venice, Italy on July 21.

In the first picture, Stormi and Aire leaned towards each other as they stood on a boat and watched the view while traveling under a tunnel on the city's famous canals.

While the second photo feature Stormi placing her arm around her little brother as they were moving out of the tunnel.

The mother of two captioned the post as, “doesn’t really get any better than this.”

As per the reports by People, It is pertinent to mention that Kylie has been vacationing in Italy with her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou.

It is pertinent to mention that the Kardashians star's new snaps came after she shared an adorable photo of herself and her son on Friday.

In regards to the picture, mother-and-son duo smiled as they rubbed their noses together as she captioned, "Forever love.” 

