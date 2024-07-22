Zooey Deschanel dons violet dress as she attends the premiere of her film 

 
July 22, 2024

Zooey Deschanel recently attended the premiere of her upcoming movie Harold and the Purple Crayon in Los Angeles.

The New Girl star donned a purple patterned tank dress with blue accents and blue tights as she wore brown ballet flats and a lavender purse. In order to complete her look, she wore her dark hair in a low ponytail with full bangs across her forehead.

While her co-star Zachary Levi, who plays Harold in the film, also leaned into the purple theme with a lavender shirt, tan pants and an off-white blazer.

According to Daily Mail, the two actors bring the classic 1955 children's book by Crockett Johnson to life in the movie adaptation debuting in theaters on August 2.

It is pertinent to mention that the logline for the film reads, “Inside of his book, adventurous Harold can make anything come to life simply by drawing it. After he grows up and draws himself off the book's pages and into the physical world, Harold finds he has a lot to learn about real life.”

As per the earlier publication, Zooey is playing Harold's co-worker Terry and the ensemble cast also includes Lil Rel Howery as Moose, Benjamin Bottani as Mel, Jemaine Clement as Gary, and Tanya Reynolds as Porcupine.

Furthermore, the movie was directed by Carlos Saldanha, who previously helmed the Ice Age movies as well as Rio and Ferdinand.

As far as Zooey is concerned, she got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, HGTV star Jonathan Scott last year. 

