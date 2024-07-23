Deadpool & Wolverine stars express just how famous Swift and Lively are

At the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine in New York City, the film's stars expressed how famous Swift and Lively are.

It is pertinent to mention that Jackman quipped on the red carpet as he stated, “If you ever really want to kinda not feel great about your career, go to [an NFL] game with Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, and then you're Blake Lively, Taylor Swift and others at the game.” While Reynolds agreed, "We're just and others."

As per People, Lively, who is married to Reynolds, famously attended the Kansas City Chiefs game with Swift on October 1st, 2023, to cheer on the team and Swift's tight end boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

According to the earlier publication, when People asked whether they'll attend another game, Jackman replies, “Oh, I hope so,” while Reynolds says, “You don’t say no to that.”

Furthermore, Swift memorably received an enormous amount of attention throughout this past NFL season when she attended 13 Chiefs games to cheer on her NFL boyfriend, who has in return attended 14 of her Eras Tour shows.

As far as Lively and Swift is concerned, they have been close friends since 2015, and stood beside each other during the Super Bowl as well as the October 1st Chiefs vs. Jets game, where Jackman and Reynolds were photographed with them.

According to People, back in 2022, Reynolds admitted that he, Lively and their kids are “obsessed” with Swift, and for good reason.

Moreover, Swift also included their daughter James’ voice on the 2017's Reputation track Gorgeous and then shouted out James and the couple's other daughters, Inez and Betty, on her 2020 folklore track Betty.

Meanwhile, Reynolds and Jackman continued to bond throughout 2024 as they promote Deadpool & Wolverine, which hits theaters on Friday, July 26.