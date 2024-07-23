 
Keanu Reeves gets honest about 'The Matrix' on 25th anniversary

Keanu Reeves becomes emotional as he opens up about ‘The Matrix’ on the upcoming 25th anniversary

Web Desk
July 23, 2024

The Matrix is long known to be the cornerstone of Keanu Reeves's filmography and on its 25th anniversary, the star raved about being part of the franchise.

Appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the John Wick star got emotional while talking about the hit sci-fi forthcoming anniversary this year.

“The Matrix changed my life,” he said after a brief moment. “And then, over these years, it’s changed so many other people’s lives in really positive and great ways.”

“As an artist, you hope for that when you get to do a film or tell a story,” he continued.

“And so when you say these years and the amount of people I’ve met who have said to me and been touched by The Matrix in such a positive way… it’s the best.”

Keanu, who played Neo in The Matrix previously returned to play the character in 2021’s The Matrix Resurrections.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. eyes giving a new life to the franchise after it announced a fifth installment is in the works earlier this year.

