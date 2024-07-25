Kate Middleton 'jarred' by Meghan Markle's American habit

Kate Middleton felt uncomfortable by Meghan Markle's unusual American habit, it is revealed.

Back in 2017, when Kate was first introduced to Meghan Markle by Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex leaned in for a hug, driving Kate nervous.

Speaking on their Netflix documentary titled Harry & Meghan, the Duchess said: "When Will and Kate came over, and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot. I was a hugger. I've always been a hugger, I didn't realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."

Meghan recalled that there was a "formality on the outside" that "carried through on the inside" which was "surprising".

Harry wrote: "I introduced Meg, who leaned in and gave him a hug, which completely freaked him out."

He continued: "He recoiled. Willy didn't hug many strangers. Whereas Meg hugged most strangers. The moment was a classic collision of cultures, like flashlight-torch, which felt to me both funny and charming. Later, however, looking back, I wondered if it was more than that. Maybe Willy expected Meg to curtsy?"