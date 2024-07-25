Slayer's guitarist defends Taylor Swift, slams Beyoncé as 'most overrated'

The Slayer guitarist Gary Holt shared his opinions about pop music's biggest artists Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

During his appearance on the Scandalous Podcast, Gary expressed his support for Swift.

"I love Taylor Swift. Why all the hate?" he said, adding, "She's an extraordinarily hard worker. She's super f****** nice to everybody, and people hate her, She's just the biggest pop star on Earth and more power to her."

He noted, "Taylor writes everything. And so, I give her credit, She's a songwriter. And some of these other people, they require massive teams of…"

In contrast, Garry slammed Beyoncé, labelling her as "the most overrated talent on Earth."

"Beyoncé will put out a song, and there’s 30 f****** people on it, How can 30 people write a song, all gathered together? Like you’re not a songwriter, Beyoncé," he said.

Gary added, "I think Beyoncé is the most overrated talent on Earth. I think she’s marginally talented."

He also disparaged Beyoncé's 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, for receiving a Grammy credit, saying, "Her daughter got a songwriting credit and a Grammy because she probably threw some f****** kindergarten rhyme on one line,” adding, “She now has one-seventh the Grammys Prince — the greatest artist that ever was or ever will be — ever got.”