Janet Jackson reflects on 15 years without Michael

Janet Jackson paid homage to her late brother Michael Jackson in her latest concert

July 25, 2024

Janet Jackson, the sister of late pop star Michael Jackson, has honored her late brother in her latest concert, performing their 1995 collaborated song Scream with the help of video footage.

After her performance, the singer, who is currently on her Together Again Tour, shared with the BBC, “It’s still an emotional feeling listening to him every night, seeing him, remembering us.”

Reflecting on creating the track with her late brother, Janet revealed, “Mike and I wrote that song in New York, in his apartment.”

The 58-year-old singer added that she relives “that whole journey, listening to him sing it and remembering "what he was going through at that time” as he sought to rebuild his reputation amid the 1993 child abuse allegations.

"And just me being his little sister, always by his side, and being that support system. That's always been my role," she told the publication.

For those unversed, Michael died in June 2009.

