Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman take 'Deadpool & Wolverine' promotion to a new level

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman take 'Deadpool & Wolverine' promotion to whole new level

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman teamed together to co-host Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote their upcoming super-hero film Deadpool & Wolverine.



During co-hosting the famous late night talk show, the duo was seen poking fun at each-other while the actual host Kimmel was said to be on summer break.

In one of the clips, Ryan who was seen sitting alone behind the desk, discussed with his co-star Hugh about difficult time he had faced when he lost his father during COVID-19. To which the latter added that specific time changed him a lot as a person.

Their conversation was interrupted by actress and wife of Ryan, Blake Lively, who called during the live show.

The actor, who before receiving the call explained that the couple has promised each other to they would answer when called.

During the call, they greeted each-other and had a brief conversation.

The co-stars also interviewed Emma Corrin, the villain in Deadpool & Wolverine.

During the interview, they asked Emma to share a advice given by both Ryan and High.

'I actually can't remember any,' Emma joked, causing them both to laugh.

In the film, Emma will play the antagonist role of Cassandra Nova, opposite Ryan as Deadpool and Hugh as Wolverine.

The film had its theatrical release on Wednesday in the UK, Australia, South Korea, Germany, France, Japan and Mexico.

The movie is set to release in the US and China on July 26.