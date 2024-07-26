 
'Lovelorn' Jennifer Lopez going through worst amid Ben Affleck split: Report

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have not been living together for a while now

July 26, 2024

Photo: 'Lovelorn' Jennifer Lopez going through worst amid Ben Affleck split: Report

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly faking her joy now as her divorce with husband, Ben Affleck becomes imminent.

As per an insider close to the multi-hyphenate, “J. Lo wants the world to think she doesn’t have a care in the world, but the breakup is crushing her,” per In Touch Weekly

They also mentioned that she is trying to cope with the situation with multiple outings, but her smiles during these step-out are only for the cameras.

“She’s faking it for the cameras in New York. It’s almost like she’s in an ad campaign for a woman having the time of her life on vacation,” the source noted.

“It’s all an illusion,” they continued of the On The Floor hitmaker, who is "living separately" from the Batman actor. 

On the other hand, Ben Affleck seems to be free from all worldly worries and is spending his time with close.

“He just feels lighter and is definitely less stressed without her,” the insider also shared.

Conclusively, the source maintained, “But J. Lo is destroyed and doesn’t want to move on.”

