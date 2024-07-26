Jennifer Garner goes glam in red dress at ‘Deadpool & Wolverine' panel

Jennifer Garner brought glamour as she opted for red dress at the 2024 Comic-Con International.



The 52-year-old actress joined her Deadpool & Wolverine co-stars at the panel of the film at the Convention Center, San Diego.

She was also joined by Emma Corin, the film’s anti-protagonist.

For the event, the actress chose to wear a red off shoulder dress which she paired with strappy black heels, according to the Mail Online.

Ganer’s casting in the threequel hints that the film will involve a multiverse perspective.



The Deadpool & Wolverine cast members were joined by their co-star Dafne Keen, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and director Shawn.

The upcoming movie is based on marvel comics featuring Deadpool and Wolverine, played by Reynolds and Jackman respectively.

The movie is the sequel to Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018).

In the upcoming threequel, which has been released today globally, the audience will witness the Deadpool being pulled by 'Time Variance Authority' (TVA) from his low-pitched life.

TVA will team him up with the Wolverine on a mission which is said to change the history of the MCU. .