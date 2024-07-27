Jonathan Bennett confesses Tina Fey was 'right' about THIS thing

Jonathan Bennett just admitted how Tina Fey “is always right.”

During the San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 27, the 43-year-old had a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, about the comment he mostly hears from his 2004 comedy film, Mean Girls.

For reference, the comments usually made are about quite a famous line that the famous character, Regina George makes after she flirts with her boyfriend, Aaron (played by Bennett).

Regina runs her fingers through Aaron's hair and tells him, "Why do you wear your hair like that? Your hair looks so s*** pushed back."

Regina then turns to Cady (played by Lindsay Lohan) and prompts her saying, "Cady, will you please tell him his hair looks s*** pushed back?"

Bennett told the outlet how he didn’t understand the writer and costar, Fey’s wisdom at that time but he appreciates it now responding to fans who tell him his hair looks s*** pushed back, with, "Ironically, it does."

"Tina Fey was onto something. She was like, 'Your hair looks s*** pushed back.' I was like, 'No, Tina, I'm doing the Justin Bieber,' " he recalled.

"And I had my hair all down and she was like, 'When you get older, you're going to push your hair back and you're going to find that you look s***…’ She's always right. Tina Fey is always right," he added with a laugh.