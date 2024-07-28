Photo: Katie Price takes notes from Sharon Osbourne's jibes

Katie Price has also taken brutal jibes at her fellows apart from heartbreaking anecdotes in her new memoir, This Is Me: The high life. The dark times. The FULL story.

She penned regarding, Pamela Anderson in her memoir, "Not that ageing worries me. Although I look at photos of Pamela Anderson and I think she looks rough now.”

“She has a lovely smile but she’s really changed since her heyday when she looked amazing," she added.

This comes after Katie fired back at Sharon Osbourne’s jibes about her figure and surgeries during her podcast, The Katie Price show, "Number one I am really flattered that they were all talking about me.”

“And I loved it. But I was really disappointed actually. I've got nothing bad to say about any of them. I think they were all nice when I met them. I just thought that was an unnecessary battering I got," Katie also claimed.

"As for Sharon I really l like Sharon. And I was really surprised she said I looked rough after surgery. I mean, pot, kettle. Because they've gone through so many situations that I've gone through. Instead of bringing someone down, you bring them up!” she even mentioned.

Conclusively, Katie shared with her listeners, “But, they spoke about me to their American viewers, so, thank you for that. That's what I would say."