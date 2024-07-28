 
Geo News

Katie Price takes notes from Sharon Osbourne's jibes

Katie Price takes brutal jibes at Pamela Anderson after Sharon Osbourne's comments

By
Web Desk
|

July 28, 2024

Photo: Katie Price takes notes from Sharon Osbournes jibes
Photo: Katie Price takes notes from Sharon Osbourne's jibes

Katie Price has also taken brutal jibes at her fellows apart from heartbreaking anecdotes in her new memoir, This Is Me: The high life. The dark times. The FULL story

She penned regarding, Pamela Anderson in her memoir, "Not that ageing worries me. Although I look at photos of Pamela Anderson and I think she looks rough now.”

“She has a lovely smile but she’s really changed since her heyday when she looked amazing," she added.

This comes after Katie fired back at Sharon Osbourne’s jibes about her figure and surgeries during her podcast, The Katie Price show, "Number one I am really flattered that they were all talking about me.”

“And I loved it. But I was really disappointed actually. I've got nothing bad to say about any of them. I think they were all nice when I met them. I just thought that was an unnecessary battering I got," Katie also claimed.

"As for Sharon I really l like Sharon. And I was really surprised she said I looked rough after surgery. I mean, pot, kettle. Because they've gone through so many situations that I've gone through. Instead of bringing someone down, you bring them up!” she even mentioned.

Conclusively, Katie shared with her listeners, “But, they spoke about me to their American viewers, so, thank you for that. That's what I would say."

Margot Robbie rebranding herself amid pregnancy: Source
Margot Robbie rebranding herself amid pregnancy: Source
Meghan Markle to join Katy Perry in new venture
Meghan Markle to join Katy Perry in new venture
'The Rolling Stones' song Carlos Santana did not like: 'No'
'The Rolling Stones' song Carlos Santana did not like: 'No'
Kelly Clarkson doubles down on new 'unrealistic' vision: Report
Kelly Clarkson doubles down on new 'unrealistic' vision: Report
Queen Elizabeth II found comfort in William, Kate when she could ‘hardly see'
Queen Elizabeth II found comfort in William, Kate when she could ‘hardly see'
Rita Ora breaks 'sad' news of concert cancellation amid health scare
Rita Ora breaks 'sad' news of concert cancellation amid health scare
Kesha shares what she wants to do 'until the day she dies'
Kesha shares what she wants to do 'until the day she dies'
Taylor Tomlinson's new comedy tour might 'make or break' her career?
Taylor Tomlinson's new comedy tour might 'make or break' her career?