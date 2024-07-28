Meghan Markle's trickery to get Prince Harry's marriage proposal exposed

Meghan Markle ‘s attempts to play to Prince Harry’s fears in the past have just been exposed by a commentator who’s take a trip down memory lane.

Royal commentator Julie Burchill made this claim public.

It has been shared in one of her own pieces for Express UK.

During that piece she accused Meghan Markle of ‘playing’ to the effect of her late mother-in-law, that too on Prince Harry.

She also wrote, “It was, ironically, nostalgia for the Diana Effect which paved the way for Meghan Markle in her bid to be Princess of Hearts Mark II; her apparent warmth and informality seemed to echo our lost Princess.”

“But an effect is all it was - a special effect, from a professional actress who liked to boast that she could cry on cue from one eye or both.”

It’s become evident now that “she was playing us as surely as she was playing the befuddled prince when she wore his mother’s favourite perfume on an early date,” the expert also noted before signing off.

For those unversed, according to the same commentator, there were also reports of Meghan Markle making it seem like she ‘rescued’ Prince Harry from his life, and chalked that up to being ‘cringe’.