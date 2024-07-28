Meghan Markle's turned into a Kate Middleton bully

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for her standing as a newly minted cry-bully.

Accusations against the Duchess have been brought forward by royal commentator Julie Burchill.

She weighed in on everything in a piece for Express UK and said, “The world has moved on; in a bitter twist of fate no one saw coming, the Big Beast that was the House of Windsor is now a wounded lion, with the serious illnesses of both the King and our adored Princess of Wales.”

“Meghan, formerly the couture-clad figurehead of the Victimhood Olympics, stands revealed as the world’s biggest cry-bully; it’s now the Sussexes who look like the aggressors, which is a delightful irony, and one they’ll need extremely fast footwork to manage.”

Before concluding she also pointed out how, “When Meghan arrived, she seemed so modern; now she looks like a relic from another age, a bored, rich, housewife whose only status comes from marrying well.”