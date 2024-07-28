Photo: Kris Jenner competing against daughter amid Corey Gamble marriage: Report

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are reportedly going to tie the knot soon.

However, a new report of Life & Style added that Kris has a long list of demands for Corey prior to their wedding.

The insider kicked off the chat by saying, “Corey already has plenty of rules about what he can and can’t do and say,” noting, “but once they tie the knot things are going to get even more restrictive.”

To make things worse, the sourced added that “It has him questioning if it’s really worth his while, since he ultimately won’t walk away with much if they do divorce.”

“At the end of the day he’ll do what he’s told,” the source noted and explained, “but it’s shaping up to be one of the most stressful weddings imaginable because Kris wants to turn it into this over-the-top event, twice the size of Kourtney’s.”

Spilling the beans on the momager’s wedding plans, the source shared, “She wants the biggest and best of everything.”

“The most extravagant guest list with multiple A-list performances. She’s talking about a thousand guests, or more,” they remarked in conclusion.