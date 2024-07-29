King Charles faces challenges in visiting Prince Harry’s kids in US

Prince Harry has left his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, with only one option to connect with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet: visiting the US.



It has been over two years since Charles last saw his now-American grandchildren when they visited the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022, as per The Mirror.

As per earlier reports, the monarch was hoping that Harry would bring the kids to the UK so that he would meet them.

However, the Duke of Sussex dashed all his hopes after he claimed in the ITV documentary, Tabloids on Trial, that he would never bring Meghan Markle to the UK due to security concerns.

Although Harry did not mention his children explicitly, the implication is that if his wife is unsafe in his home country, then his children are likely to be at risk as well.

Speaking on the matter, royal commentator said, “It would be great to think that at some point soon the King would get to visit the grandchildren that he has seen very little of.

“But he is 75 and still not in the best of health,” she pointed out. “A visit to America is unlikely to be a priority now, given the other demands on his time.”

“It’s an incredibly sad situation that few would have predicted even five years ago,” the expert commented.