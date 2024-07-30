Jimmy Kimmel, John Mulaney pass on Oscars offer to host

Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney won't be hosting the upcoming 97th annual Oscars.



Kimmel, 56, has refused to return as emcee at the 2025 Academy Awards after previously hosting it four times.

Kimmel hosted the event in 2017 and 2018 before it went host-less from 2019 to 2021. The 2022 ceremony had Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer as hosts.

He came back for 2023, and his 2024 outing nabbed the telecast's highest ratings in four years with 19.5 million people tuning in.

He's also the host of the ABC game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Mulaney, 41, also declined the offer when he was approached in appreciation of his hosting experience at the Academy's 14th Governors Awards in January

He became a fan-favorite to host the 2025 Oscars after a viral moment when he summarized the nonsensical plot of Kevin Costner’s Field of Dreams, while presenting Best Sound award.

The 97th annual Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2. It'll be broadcast live at 7 p.m. ET on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.