Prince Harry is starting to run out of things to leverage

Prince Harry is reportedly at risk of losing out on a lot of things, and experts fears he’s even running out of leverage against his family.

An inside source weighed in on all of this during one of her most recent interviews with Heat Magazine about the Duke.

This source in question made their admissions public by pointing out the dwindling reserves Prince Harry is playing with at the moment.

They even went as far as to accuse the Duke of having nothing else left since the “harsh reality is that there’s very little to include at this point besides his experience being ostracised by the royals.”

While the source admits, “Sure, he and Meghan could describe their love story more, but it’s not as though they could really brag about how they’ve conquered Hollywood or won over the liberal US political elite.”

But its come to a point now that “any additional material would be construed as tame, and the fact publishers aren’t lining up to write him a big cheque tells its own story as far as the perceived marketability.”