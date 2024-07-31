'Bridgerton' author Julia Quinn confirms plans for entire book series

Bridgerton author Julia Quinn shared an exciting news about the book's Netflix series.

Follwoing Bridgerton season 3, Quinn confirmed that there is a plan to adapt all eight books of her beloved series into the hit TV show, according to PEOPLE report.

"One of the things that was very exciting when they actually first bought the series was that it was really clear to me that they put a lot of thought into it already," Quinn said.

She added, "We had to go through everything and very specifically say, 'These characters are included, these characters are not.' In that process, it was really clear to me that they had a long plan and were really thinking about all the books."

The current contract with Netflix covers four seasons of Bridgerton, but creator Shonda Rhimes has hinted that the show may extend beyond that.

Quinn is enthusiastic about the prospect, saying she never expected her books to be adapted in the first place.

"I’m here for it. I think it’d be great," she said.