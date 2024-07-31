 
Geo News

'Bridgerton' author Julia Quinn confirms plans for entire book series

'Bridgerton' author Julia Quinn revealed that she never imagined her books would make it to screen

By
Web Desk
|

July 31, 2024

Bridgerton author Julia Quinn confirms plans for entire book series
'Bridgerton' author Julia Quinn confirms plans for entire book series

Bridgerton author Julia Quinn shared an exciting news about the book's Netflix series.

Follwoing Bridgerton season 3, Quinn confirmed that there is a plan to adapt all eight books of her beloved series into the hit TV show, according to PEOPLE report.

"One of the things that was very exciting when they actually first bought the series was that it was really clear to me that they put a lot of thought into it already," Quinn said.

She added, "We had to go through everything and very specifically say, 'These characters are included, these characters are not.' In that process, it was really clear to me that they had a long plan and were really thinking about all the books."

The current contract with Netflix covers four seasons of Bridgerton, but creator Shonda Rhimes has hinted that the show may extend beyond that.

Quinn is enthusiastic about the prospect, saying she never expected her books to be adapted in the first place.

"I’m here for it. I think it’d be great," she said.

Kylie Jenner gets Khloé Kardashian praise for 'living the life' this summer video
Kylie Jenner gets Khloé Kardashian praise for 'living the life' this summer
Jennifer Lopez was waiting for Ben Affleck amid 55th birthday bash: Report
Jennifer Lopez was waiting for Ben Affleck amid 55th birthday bash: Report
Kit Harington gives clear opinion on controversial matter
Kit Harington gives clear opinion on controversial matter
Prince Harry warned Kate Middleton needs grace: 'Go easy on her' video
Prince Harry warned Kate Middleton needs grace: 'Go easy on her'
Taylor Swift fans come together, raise funds for Southport attack victims video
Taylor Swift fans come together, raise funds for Southport attack victims
Jeremy Renner reacts to Robert Downey Jr.'s return to 'MCU'
Jeremy Renner reacts to Robert Downey Jr.'s return to 'MCU'
Matt Damon reacts to Jesse Plemons lookalike comparisons
Matt Damon reacts to Jesse Plemons lookalike comparisons
Kourtney Kardashian kids' family outing with dad Scott Disick earns praise video
Kourtney Kardashian kids' family outing with dad Scott Disick earns praise