Photo: Latest update regarding O.J. Simpson's estate claims laid bare

O.J. Simpson’s Heisman trophy is reportedly up for auction.



As per the latest report of In Touch Weekly, O.J. Simpson’s lawyer Malcolm LaVergne has taken action to hasten up the process of auctioning off his personal property.

This auction is being done to fulfill Ron Goldman’s father demands, which sums up to whopping amount of $117 million from the estate.

The court documents obtained by In Touch revealed that O.J. Simpson’s longtime attorney has already contacted several auction houses that could end up selling O.J.’s Heisman trophy.

For those unversed, O.J. Simpson, the former football star turned actor, who was cleared of all charges in a dramatic trial involving the murder of his ex-wife and her lover, passed away at the age of 76 on April 10th 2024.

His death was confirmed by his family in a statement saying, “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer”

The statement continued, “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family.”