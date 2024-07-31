Pakistan U19 to play against UAE, Afghanistan in tri-series

Pakistan Under-19 players discussing game plan before a match. — PCB/File

Pakistan U19 cricket team is scheduled to play a seven-match ODI tri-series including the final with Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) from November 13 to 26.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated in a press release on Wednesday that while the series will be hosted by the UAE, the venues are being decided.

The first match will be between Pakistan U19 and hosts UAE U19 on November 13.

The top two teams after the culmination of the first six games will progress to the final on November 26.

The series has been scheduled to prepare for the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024 which will be played in December this year though the dates are yet to be revealed.

The tri-series will provide the players with a chance to prepare for the Asia Cup later this year.

To provide Pakistan’s players with an opportunity to shine and impress the selectors to make their way in the final squad for the tri-series, the PCB will also organise a National U19 Cup played on the 50-over format and a three-day Championship event in October.

The cricketing body’s Director International Usman Wahla stated that the tri-series will provide an exceptional opportunity for the players before the Asian event in December.

“We are delighted that the Pakistan Men’s U19 team will participate in a highly competitive U19 tri-series in the UAE just before the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup. This will be a great opportunity for the young players to grow and nurture their skills,” Wahla stated.

“The PCB is thankful to the Emirates Cricket Board for arranging this tri-series which also shows strong bilateral ties between both the Boards and our shared commitment towards developing young players,” he added.

U19 tri-series fixtures:

13 November — Pakistan vs UAE

15 November — Afghanistan vs Pakistan

17 November — UAE vs Afghanistan

19 November — Pakistan vs Afghanistan

21 November — Afghanistan vs UAE

23 November — UAE vs Pakistan

26 November — Final