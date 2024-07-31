 
Geo News

Priscilla Presley did not 'know' Elvis Presley's 'patterns' post separation

A music historian claimed how Priscilla Presley might not have known the authenticity of some Elvis Presley item that were auctioned off recently

By
Web Desk
|

July 31, 2024

Priscilla Presley did not know Elvis Presleys patterns post separation
Priscilla Presley did not 'know' Elvis Presley's 'patterns' post separation

Priscilla Presley’s ongoing feud with her-business partner, Brigitte Kruse might have gained some more clarity.

A music historian and the owner of Rockology Auctions, Stephen Shutts, just revealed how Priscilla might just not know the authenticity of some items that belonged to her ex-husband, Elvis Presley and were sold off in an auction.

"Priscilla stayed in touch with Elvis, they shared a daughter, they shared custody, obviously, but Priscilla was not around, absolutely not to know jewelry, guns, that sort of thing," Shutts told PEOPLE.

He continued, "She just wasn't. I run background checks on people, and I just know Elvis history, who knew who and what their patterns were."

For the unversed, on July 18, Marty Singer, Priscilla’s legal representative, filed a lawsuit against Kruse and others, alleging how they took advantage of the 79-year-old, robbing her of one million dollars.

These claims have been denied by Kruse’s representatives however, the next day, NBC released a report that questioned the legitimacy of some of Elvis’ memorabilia that were sold off by GWS Auctions, an auction house founded by Kruse.

Ex-Marvel boss admits to being 'not much' fan of 'Deadpool'
Ex-Marvel boss admits to being 'not much' fan of 'Deadpool'
Matt Damon afraid to deal with quick departure of loved one
Matt Damon afraid to deal with quick departure of loved one
Eminem makes comparison to Taylor Swift in latest 'Slim Shady face-off'
Eminem makes comparison to Taylor Swift in latest 'Slim Shady face-off'
Prince Harry's inheritance dreams at risk of shattering completely
Prince Harry's inheritance dreams at risk of shattering completely
Francis Ford Coppola is innocent, says 'Megalopolis' extra
Francis Ford Coppola is innocent, says 'Megalopolis' extra
Rare reason why Kylie Jenner is 'amazing' boss: Report video
Rare reason why Kylie Jenner is 'amazing' boss: Report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have lost major advantage now
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have lost major advantage now
Blake Lively finds sweet way to pay tribute to late father: 'Blake Brown'
Blake Lively finds sweet way to pay tribute to late father: 'Blake Brown'