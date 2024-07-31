Priscilla Presley did not 'know' Elvis Presley's 'patterns' post separation

Priscilla Presley’s ongoing feud with her-business partner, Brigitte Kruse might have gained some more clarity.

A music historian and the owner of Rockology Auctions, Stephen Shutts, just revealed how Priscilla might just not know the authenticity of some items that belonged to her ex-husband, Elvis Presley and were sold off in an auction.

"Priscilla stayed in touch with Elvis, they shared a daughter, they shared custody, obviously, but Priscilla was not around, absolutely not to know jewelry, guns, that sort of thing," Shutts told PEOPLE.

He continued, "She just wasn't. I run background checks on people, and I just know Elvis history, who knew who and what their patterns were."

For the unversed, on July 18, Marty Singer, Priscilla’s legal representative, filed a lawsuit against Kruse and others, alleging how they took advantage of the 79-year-old, robbing her of one million dollars.

These claims have been denied by Kruse’s representatives however, the next day, NBC released a report that questioned the legitimacy of some of Elvis’ memorabilia that were sold off by GWS Auctions, an auction house founded by Kruse.