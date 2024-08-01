Halsey reacts to Britney Spears giving her permission to use her song

Halsey has revealed a special moment with Britney Spears in which the pop-star gave her the permission to use one of her songs.

The 29-year-old singer opened up about the magical moment with her fans in a show.

It is to be noted here that the 29-year-old singer’s new single Lucky is inspired by Britney's 2000 hit of the same name.

Speaking to Jordan North on the Capital Breakfast Show, Halsey shared that she was 'nervous' before asking Britney's blessing.

According to the Daily Mail, she said, "You know going through all of these possible samples and interpolations, I landed on, especially with Britney, one of the craziest ones of all time."

"So I was really nervous and ultimately when I got the blessing from Britney and Max Martin, who was involved in the original version of the song."

"Having them on board I was like, every single day of the process I was waiting for someone to be like 'just kidding' 'you won’t get to do it anymore'".

“every day was approaching the release, and they like it, they like the song, and I’m talking to them.

For unversed, Halsey's new music video Lucky, which depicts her health battle with Leukemia and lupus.