Craze for Kanye West spurs ticket sales for his concert

Kanye West is set to perform at a seemingly packed stadium this month

August 01, 2024

Kanye West seems to have caught Korea in the grips of his fever as tickets from his upcoming concert in the country are selling like hotcakes.

His performance in the Southeast Asian country will mark his first show after fourteen years.

Unsurprisingly, the buzz was shooting up the demand as the pre-sale tickets were all sold out, and meanwhile, all eyes have been set on the general tickets, according to AllKpop.

Organized by media giant Channel Candy, Ye will hit the stage on August 23 at Gyeonggi Goyang Stadium, according to multiple outlets.

However, the show appears to be a joint concert of the Grammy winner and Ty Dolla $ign as it mentioned their logo and recently released album Vultures 1.

"Ye will be showcasing special stages at this concert. He will be working closely with Channel Candy for creative directing of the show to meet the audiences' expectations," the company added.

The last time Kanye was in South Korea was at the 2010 'Summer Week&T Festival' in Gangwon Yangyang's Naksan Beach.

