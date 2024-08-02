Meghan Markle finally breaks silence on Prince Harry's big step in her 'love'

Meghan Markle finally breaks silence on Harry's big step in her 'love'

Meghan Markle has apparently broken silence on her husband Prince Harry’s ongoing lawsuits in UK amid claims King Charles and his son are no longer speaking once again.



The People magazine, citing a former employee of Archewell Foundation, has reported that Meghan "supports Harry 100 percent, but she wishes he could let go of these lawsuits, be happy and live in the moment."

The insider said Meghan wants Harry to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything has had been through and his 'love' for her and Archie and Lilibet, he cannot. “She wants him to live in a world where he is not burdened by this."

Fresh claims about Meghan Markle and Harry came days after the Duke expressed his “genuine concern” for his wife’s safety, claiming it was one of the main reasons he does not want to bring her to the UK.

In an interview, Prince Harry says “It's still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read.

"And whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It's one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country."