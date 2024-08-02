Prince Harry's memories of Diana's death shape his parenting decisions

Prince Harry has not been able to forget how his dear mother, Princess Diana, lost his life being followed by paparazzi in Paris, and it has shaped most of his parenting decisions.



A pal of the Sussexes recently shared why Harry and Meghan Markle keep his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, out of the public eye, while speaking with People Magazine.

They revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vowed to protect their children from unnecessary attention, fearing death threats and kidnapping.

The insider claimed that Harry's fears stem from the death of the former Princess of Wales and the UK's decision to revoke his taxpayer-funded security in 2020 only added to it.

"Harry has been reluctant to show his children publicly, not out of a desire to hide them but to protect their privacy and safety from potential threats," they told the publication.

"He wants them to lead as normal a life as possible without the fear of kidnapping or harm,” the pal added. “As a dad and husband, Harry is determined to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself.”