 
Geo News

Prince Harry's memories of Diana's death shape his parenting decisions

Prince Harry shares two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, with wife Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk
|

August 02, 2024

Prince Harry's memories of Diana's death shape his parenting decisions

Prince Harry has not been able to forget how his dear mother, Princess Diana, lost his life being followed by paparazzi in Paris, and it has shaped most of his parenting decisions.

A pal of the Sussexes recently shared why Harry and Meghan Markle keep his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, out of the public eye, while speaking with People Magazine.

They revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vowed to protect their children from unnecessary attention, fearing death threats and kidnapping.

The insider claimed that Harry's fears stem from the death of the former Princess of Wales and the UK's decision to revoke his taxpayer-funded security in 2020 only added to it.

"Harry has been reluctant to show his children publicly, not out of a desire to hide them but to protect their privacy and safety from potential threats," they told the publication.

"He wants them to lead as normal a life as possible without the fear of kidnapping or harm,” the pal added. “As a dad and husband, Harry is determined to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself.”

Ryan Reynolds name drops the ‘dirtiest' 'Deadpool & Wolverine' costar
Ryan Reynolds name drops the ‘dirtiest' 'Deadpool & Wolverine' costar
Tom Cruise set to showcase his skills at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Tom Cruise set to showcase his skills at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Columbia trip: What we know so far video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Columbia trip: What we know so far
King Charles likely to offer olive branch to Meghan Markle on her 43rd birthday
King Charles likely to offer olive branch to Meghan Markle on her 43rd birthday
Aaron Taylor-Johnson stuns fans with dramatic new look
Aaron Taylor-Johnson stuns fans with dramatic new look
Hugh Jackman shares heart aching news
Hugh Jackman shares heart aching news
Cardi B's friends hopeful about her divorce with Offset this time
Cardi B's friends hopeful about her divorce with Offset this time
Halle Berry complains about her ex-husband delaying co-parenting therapy
Halle Berry complains about her ex-husband delaying co-parenting therapy