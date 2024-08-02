Olivia Molly Rogers shares a family tragedy during podcast

Olivia Molly Rogers discusses about a family tragedy during podcast

Former Miss Universe Olivia Molly Rogers stepped forward to discuss a family tragedy.

The 32-year-old appeared on her Tell Me More podcast to disclose how she lost her 18-year-old cousin Jack Klemich to Meningococcal B in 2009.

According to Daily Mail, the emotional celebrity began at length by admitting, “He was just the best. He had such an infectious sense of humor,” during an episode which dropped last month during Donate Life Week, which aims to raise awareness in support of organ donations.

Furthermore, during the podcast, Olivia shared how her young cousin had elected to become an organ donor too.

While talking to her uncle and Jack’s dad, Oren Klemich, she told them, “Grief can tear people apart but you've directed yours in a really positive way. Jack lives on through what you're doing.”

As per Daily Mail, Oren explained during the chat that he learned that his boy had been hospitalized while he was overseas enjoying a 25th wedding anniversary vacation with his wife, Gill, Jack's mum.