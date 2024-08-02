How did Offset react to Cardi B's surprise pregnancy, divorce news?

Offset appeared unfazed by Cardi B's unexpected pregnancy announcement amid divorce filing,



On Thursday, Cardi B took to Instagram to share the news of her pregnancy, hours after Page Six confirmed that the couple is parting ways.

"They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else," a source told the outlet, adding, "This is something she wants to do."

Despite the personal news, Offset seemed unfazed by the news as he took to Instagram Story later to share a video clip of himself rapping along to an unreleased track featuring Gunna.

Cardi B is expecting her third child amid divorce announcement with Offset

In her post, the singer flaunted her baby bump and wrote, "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!"

"You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!" she continued.

Cardi B concluded, "It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!"

Notably, Cardi B did not mention Offset in the post with whom she already shares two kids.