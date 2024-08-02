 
Nasir Iqbal advances to semifinal of Bega Open Squash

Iqbal wins with scores of 11-4, 11-7 and 11-7 against Tomo Endo

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

August 02, 2024

Pakistans rising squash player Nasir Iqbal during a match. — APP/File
KARACHI: Pakistan’s rising squash player Nasir Iqbal dominated Japan’s Tomo Endo in the quarter-final of the ongoing Bega Open Squash tournament being held in Australia.

Iqbal defeated Endo in three consecutive sets with scores of 11-4, 11-7 and 11-7 to make his way into the semi-final clash against Switzerland’s Robin Gadola.

Gadola had earlier defeated top seed Noor Zaman in 2nd round of the tournament.

Iqbal has been in outstanding form this year, consistently delivering strong performances in various tournaments. This is his 5th consecutive semi-final in Australia, he won three of his four previous tournaments.

The Bega Open Squash tournament boasts a total prize money of $12,000.

Last month, Iqbal won the Tasmanian Open Squash Championship, which also took place in Australia.

Iqbal defeated Switzerland’s David Barnett 3-1 with the scores of 11-8, 12-10, 6-11 and 11-5.

That was Iqbal’s third title on Australian soil this year, he previously claimed titles at the Bendigo International and Shepparton Open and reached the semi-final of the Victoria Open.

This achievement follows his notable appearance in the final of the CNS Squash Championship held in Karachi earlier this year. 

