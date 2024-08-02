Jennifer Lopez makes bold move with engagement ring on right hand

Jennifer Lopez made a bold statement with her jewelry change amid split rumours with Ben Affleck.



On August 1, Lopez was spotted in New York City, swapping engagement ring from Ben Affleck to her right hand, as reported by MailOnline.

Notably, the Atlas actress also ditched her wedding ring during the outing.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spend time on opposite coasts this summer

The green engagement ring, which Affleck gave her in April 2022, was prominently visible.

This comes as Lopez and Affleck spend time on opposite coasts this summer.

Lopez has been spotted in NYC and the Hamptons, while the actor stayed largely in Los Angeles, spending time with his kids from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner.

According to reports, in May Lopez and Affleck were experiencing marital strain and had begun living separately.

Several sources have reported that the couple is currently "focused on their separate lives."