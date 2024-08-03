 
Charlie XCX, Billie Eilish make 'mindful' donation after 'Guess' music video

Charli XCX and Billie Eilish collaborated on a music video for the song 'Guess' released on August 1, 2024

By
Web Desk
|

August 03, 2024

Charlie XCX, Billie Eilish make 'mindful' donation after 'Guess' music video

Charli XCX and Billie Eilish just established an example of women empowering other women.

As the two musicians teamed up for a remix of Charlie’s song and a music video for Guess, they donated the all the unused underwear and bras from the visuals to the organization, I Support the Girls.

As per PEOPLE, it is a nonprofit initiative that "collects and distributes essential items including bras, underwear and menstrual hygiene products, allowing people experiencing homelessness, impoverishment or distress to stand tall with dignity."

The video, that was released on Thursday, shows a house party where the guests start to strip down as they dance. When undergarments can be seen flying, Eilish makes her appearance in the video, crashing through the house in a bulldozer.

The founder and executive director of I Support the Girls, Dana Marlowe, told PEOPLE how she felt about the donation made by Billie Eilish and Charli XCX.

"The avalanche of underwear and the formidable bra mountain from the Guess video shoot will impact thousands of survivors of domestic violence. I am so blown away by the generosity and mindfulness of Charli XCX and Billie Eilish to consider this donation to I Support the Girls,” she stated.

