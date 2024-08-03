WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts rare luxury ride on date with girlfriend

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese football legend, was recently seen flaunting his pricey luxury ride as he took his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on a night out in Madrid.



Rodriguez, 30, recently gave fans a peek into her date with Ronaldo, 39, in an Instagram post featuring snaps and videos from the couple's time in the Spanish city.

The post was captioned, "Madrid", and featured a short video of the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner striking a peace sign while sitting in the driver's seat of his more than £330,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star had received the luxury vehicle as a Christmas gift by his Argentine-Spanish girlfriend for Christmas in 2022.

The gift came one month after Ronaldo had his Manchester United contract terminated, following a bombshell interview with Piers Morgan where he criticised the club and its manager Erik ten Hag.

Rodriguez's post also featured pictures from her outings in Madrid and a sweet snap of the couple's children playing together.

A combination of images showing Georgina Rodriguez's outing in Madrid and her children playing together. — Instagrm/@georginagio

The post comes after Ronaldo recently made headlines for sending his fans into a frenzy after referring to his girlfriend as "my wife" in a video on his Instagram.

Fans began speculating if the longtime couple had finally tied the knot. However, Ronaldo's publicist shut down the rumours, saying that they had "no knowledge of whether or not Cristiano is married to Georgina."